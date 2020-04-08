Has Citrix Systems (CTXS) Outpaced Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Computer and Technology stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Citrix Systems (CTXS) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Computer and Technology sector should help us answer this question.

Citrix Systems is one of 616 individual stocks in the Computer and Technology sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #4 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. CTXS is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for CTXS's full-year earnings has moved 0.27% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

According to our latest data, CTXS has moved about 31.47% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, stocks in the Computer and Technology group have lost about 11.73% on average. This shows that Citrix Systems is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Looking more specifically, CTXS belongs to the Computer - Software industry, a group that includes 42 individual stocks and currently sits at #60 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have lost about 2.47% so far this year, so CTXS is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors in the Computer and Technology sector will want to keep a close eye on CTXS as it attempts to continue its solid performance.

