Has Citizens Financial Group (CFG) Outpaced Other Finance Stocks This Year?

For those looking to find strong Finance stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Has Citizens Financial Group (CFG) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Citizens Financial Group is a member of the Finance sector. This group includes 898 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #2. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Citizens Financial Group is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for CFG's full-year earnings has moved 4.4% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Based on the most recent data, CFG has returned 12.4% so far this year. At the same time, Finance stocks have lost an average of 2.6%. As we can see, Citizens Financial Group is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Atlantic Union (AUB) is another Finance stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 8.8%.

Over the past three months, Atlantic Union's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 5.4%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Breaking things down more, Citizens Financial Group is a member of the Financial - Savings and Loan industry, which includes 36 individual companies and currently sits at #69 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 5.2% so far this year, meaning that CFG is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

In contrast, Atlantic Union falls under the Banks - Northeast industry. Currently, this industry has 90 stocks and is ranked #29. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +2.6%.

Investors with an interest in Finance stocks should continue to track Citizens Financial Group and Atlantic Union. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

