Has Citigroup (C) Outpaced Other Finance Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Finance stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has Citigroup (C) been one of those stocks this year? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Finance sector should help us answer this question.

Citigroup is one of 889 companies in the Finance group. The Finance group currently sits at #6 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. C is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for C's full-year earnings has moved 10.65% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the most recent data, C has returned 0.06% so far this year. At the same time, Finance stocks have lost an average of 0.89%. As we can see, Citigroup is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Looking more specifically, C belongs to the Banks - Major Regional industry, a group that includes 15 individual stocks and currently sits at #61 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has lost an average of 0.16% so far this year, so C is performing better in this area.

Investors with an interest in Finance stocks should continue to track C. The stock will be looking to continue its solid performance.

