Has Citigroup (C) Outpaced Other Finance Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Finance stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is Citigroup (C) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Finance peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Citigroup is a member of the Finance sector. This group includes 844 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #6. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. C is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for C's full-year earnings has moved 1.24% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Our latest available data shows that C has returned about 1.54% since the start of the calendar year. At the same time, Finance stocks have gained an average of 1%. As we can see, Citigroup is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

To break things down more, C belongs to the Banks - Major Regional industry, a group that includes 15 individual companies and currently sits at #37 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have lost about 2.33% so far this year, so C is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors with an interest in Finance stocks should continue to track C. The stock will be looking to continue its solid performance.

