Has Cintas (CTAS) Outpaced Other Industrial Products Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Industrial Products stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is Cintas (CTAS) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Industrial Products peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Cintas is a member of the Industrial Products sector. This group includes 213 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #15. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. CTAS is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for CTAS's full-year earnings has moved 1.43% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Our latest available data shows that CTAS has returned about 63.41% since the start of the calendar year. At the same time, Industrial Products stocks have gained an average of 19.19%. As we can see, Cintas is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Looking more specifically, CTAS belongs to the Uniform and Related industry, which includes 3 individual stocks and currently sits at #209 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 59.14% so far this year, so CTAS is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

Going forward, investors interested in Industrial Products stocks should continue to pay close attention to CTAS as it looks to continue its solid performance.

