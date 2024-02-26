Has Cimpress (CMPR) Outpaced Other Consumer Discretionary Stocks This Year?

The Consumer Discretionary group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is Cimpress (CMPR) one of those stocks right now? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Consumer Discretionary sector should help us answer this question.

Cimpress is a member of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group includes 292 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #9. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Cimpress is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for CMPR's full-year earnings has moved 12.3% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the latest available data, CMPR has gained about 14.4% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Consumer Discretionary sector has returned an average of 2.3% on a year-to-date basis. This shows that Cimpress is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Another Consumer Discretionary stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Flexsteel Industries (FLXS). The stock has returned 79.1% year-to-date.

The consensus estimate for Flexsteel Industries' current year EPS has increased 30% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking more specifically, Cimpress belongs to the Consumer Services - Miscellaneous industry, a group that includes 14 individual stocks and currently sits at #71 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 4.5% so far this year, meaning that CMPR is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, Flexsteel Industries belongs to the Furniture industry. This 11-stock industry is currently ranked #160. The industry has moved +2.4% year to date.

Going forward, investors interested in Consumer Discretionary stocks should continue to pay close attention to Cimpress and Flexsteel Industries as they could maintain their solid performance.

