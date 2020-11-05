Has Cigna (CI) Outpaced Other Finance Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Finance space have likely heard of Cigna (CI), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Cigna is a member of our Finance group, which includes 898 different companies and currently sits at #5 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. CI is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CI's full-year earnings has moved 0.12% higher within the past quarter. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the latest available data, CI has gained about 3% so far this year. At the same time, Finance stocks have lost an average of 14.58%. This means that Cigna is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Looking more specifically, CI belongs to the Insurance - Multi line industry, a group that includes 28 individual stocks and currently sits at #113 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have lost 21.16% this year, meaning that CI is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Going forward, investors interested in Finance stocks should continue to pay close attention to CI as it looks to continue its solid performance.

