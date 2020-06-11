Has Ciena (CIEN) Outpaced Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Computer and Technology space have likely heard of Ciena (CIEN), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Ciena is one of 612 individual stocks in the Computer and Technology sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #5 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. CIEN is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for CIEN's full-year earnings has moved 8.79% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

According to our latest data, CIEN has moved about 28.67% on a year-to-date basis. In comparison, Computer and Technology companies have returned an average of 10.72%. This means that Ciena is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Looking more specifically, CIEN belongs to the Fiber Optics industry, a group that includes 1 individual stocks and currently sits at #4 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 28.45% so far this year, so CIEN is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

CIEN will likely be looking to continue its solid performance, so investors interested in Computer and Technology stocks should continue to pay close attention to the company.

