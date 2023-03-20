Has Chuy's (CHUY) Outpaced Other Retail-Wholesale Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Retail-Wholesale stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Chuy's Holdings (CHUY) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Retail-Wholesale sector should help us answer this question.

Chuy's Holdings is a member of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group includes 226 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #2. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Chuy's Holdings is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for CHUY's full-year earnings has moved 13.8% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the most recent data, CHUY has returned 22.3% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Retail-Wholesale group have gained about 3% on average. This means that Chuy's Holdings is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Darden Restaurants (DRI) is another Retail-Wholesale stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 7.4%.

In Darden Restaurants' case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 0.5% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Chuy's Holdings belongs to the Retail - Restaurants industry, which includes 41 individual stocks and currently sits at #56 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 2.9% so far this year, so CHUY is performing better in this area. Darden Restaurants is also part of the same industry.

Chuy's Holdings and Darden Restaurants could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Retail-Wholesale stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

