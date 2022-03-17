Has Chugai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. Unsponsored ADR (CHGCY) Outpaced Other Medical Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Medical stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has Chugai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. Unsponsored ADR (CHGCY) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Chugai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. Unsponsored ADR is a member of the Medical sector. This group includes 1159 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #13. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Chugai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. Unsponsored ADR is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for CHGCY's full-year earnings has moved 6.2% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

According to our latest data, CHGCY has moved about 0.5% on a year-to-date basis. In comparison, Medical companies have returned an average of -7.8%. This shows that Chugai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. Unsponsored ADR is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Another stock in the Medical sector, Collegium Pharmaceutical (COLL), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 1.7%.

Over the past three months, Collegium Pharmaceutical's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 45%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking more specifically, Chugai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. Unsponsored ADR belongs to the Medical - Drugs industry, which includes 229 individual stocks and currently sits at #164 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have lost 15.1% this year, meaning that CHGCY is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns. Collegium Pharmaceutical is also part of the same industry.

Going forward, investors interested in Medical stocks should continue to pay close attention to Chugai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. Unsponsored ADR and Collegium Pharmaceutical as they could maintain their solid performance.

