Has CHOW TAI FOOK (CJEWY) Outpaced Other Retail-Wholesale Stocks This Year?

The Retail-Wholesale group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. CHOW TAI FOOK (CJEWY) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

CHOW TAI FOOK is one of 230 individual stocks in the Retail-Wholesale sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #16 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. CHOW TAI FOOK is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CJEWY's full-year earnings has moved 4.1% higher within the past quarter. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the latest available data, CJEWY has gained about 1.6% so far this year. In comparison, Retail-Wholesale companies have returned an average of -27.4%. This means that CHOW TAI FOOK is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Another stock in the Retail-Wholesale sector, Pinduoduo Inc. Sponsored ADR (PDD), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 8.2%.

Over the past three months, Pinduoduo Inc. Sponsored ADR's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 4.2%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, CHOW TAI FOOK belongs to the Retail - Jewelry industry, a group that includes 6 individual stocks and currently sits at #34 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have lost 42.7% this year, meaning that CJEWY is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, Pinduoduo Inc. Sponsored ADR belongs to the Internet - Commerce industry. This 43-stock industry is currently ranked #200. The industry has moved -32% year to date.

Investors interested in the Retail-Wholesale sector may want to keep a close eye on CHOW TAI FOOK and Pinduoduo Inc. Sponsored ADR as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

