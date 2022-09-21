Has Chord Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:CHRD) Stock's Recent Performance Got Anything to Do With Its Financial Health?

Chord Energy's (NASDAQ:CHRD) stock is up by 4.9% over the past three months. Given that stock prices are usually aligned with a company's financial performance in the long-term, we decided to investigate if the company's decent financials had a hand to play in the recent price move. Specifically, we decided to study Chord Energy's ROE in this article.

ROE or return on equity is a useful tool to assess how effectively a company can generate returns on the investment it received from its shareholders. In simpler terms, it measures the profitability of a company in relation to shareholder's equity.

How Do You Calculate Return On Equity?

The formula for return on equity is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Chord Energy is:

28% = US$341m ÷ US$1.2b (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

The 'return' is the profit over the last twelve months. So, this means that for every $1 of its shareholder's investments, the company generates a profit of $0.28.

Why Is ROE Important For Earnings Growth?

We have already established that ROE serves as an efficient profit-generating gauge for a company's future earnings. We now need to evaluate how much profit the company reinvests or "retains" for future growth which then gives us an idea about the growth potential of the company. Generally speaking, other things being equal, firms with a high return on equity and profit retention, have a higher growth rate than firms that don’t share these attributes.

Chord Energy's Earnings Growth And 28% ROE

To begin with, Chord Energy has a pretty high ROE which is interesting. Additionally, a comparison with the average industry ROE of 26% also portrays the company's ROE in a good light. Needless to say, we are quite surprised to see that Chord Energy's net income shrunk at a rate of 14% over the past five years in spite of its decent. We reckon that there could be some other factors at play here that are preventing the company's growth. Such as, the company pays out a huge portion of its earnings as dividends, or is faced with competitive pressures.

As a next step, we compared Chord Energy's performance with the industry and found thatChord Energy's performance is depressing even when compared with the industry, which has shrunk its earnings at a rate of 3.4% in the same period, which is a slower than the company.

NasdaqGS:CHRD Past Earnings Growth September 21st 2022

Earnings growth is a huge factor in stock valuation. The investor should try to establish if the expected growth or decline in earnings, whichever the case may be, is priced in. Doing so will help them establish if the stock's future looks promising or ominous. If you're wondering about Chord Energy's's valuation, check out this gauge of its price-to-earnings ratio, as compared to its industry.

Is Chord Energy Using Its Retained Earnings Effectively?

Looking at its three-year median payout ratio of 35% (or a retention ratio of 65%) which is pretty normal, Chord Energy's declining earnings is rather baffling as one would expect to see a fair bit of growth when a company is retaining a good portion of its profits. So there might be other factors at play here which could potentially be hampering growth. For example, the business has faced some headwinds.

Additionally, Chord Energy started paying a dividend only recently. So it looks like the management may have perceived that shareholders favor dividends even though earnings have been in decline. Our latest analyst data shows that the future payout ratio of the company is expected to drop to 9.8% over the next three years. The fact that the company's ROE is expected to rise to 51% over the same period is explained by the drop in the payout ratio.

Summary

Overall, we feel that Chord Energy certainly does have some positive factors to consider. However, given the high ROE and high profit retention, we would expect the company to be delivering strong earnings growth, but that isn't the case here. This suggests that there might be some external threat to the business, that's hampering its growth. Having said that, looking at current analyst estimates, we found that the company's earnings growth rate is expected to see a huge improvement. To know more about the latest analysts predictions for the company, check out this visualization of analyst forecasts for the company.

