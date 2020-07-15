Has Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) Outpaced Other Retail-Wholesale Stocks This Year?

For those looking to find strong Retail-Wholesale stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? One simple way to answer this question is to take a look at the year-to-date performance of CMG and the rest of the Retail-Wholesale group's stocks.

Chipotle Mexican Grill is a member of our Retail-Wholesale group, which includes 207 different companies and currently sits at #2 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. CMG is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CMG's full-year earnings has moved 3.23% higher within the past quarter. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Based on the latest available data, CMG has gained about 31.76% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Retail-Wholesale sector has returned an average of 22.29% on a year-to-date basis. As we can see, Chipotle Mexican Grill is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Looking more specifically, CMG belongs to the Retail - Restaurants industry, which includes 41 individual stocks and currently sits at #54 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have lost about 7.16% so far this year, so CMG is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

Going forward, investors interested in Retail-Wholesale stocks should continue to pay close attention to CMG as it looks to continue its solid performance.

