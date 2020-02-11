Has Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) Outpaced Other Retail-Wholesale Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Retail-Wholesale space have likely heard of Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Retail-Wholesale peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Chipotle Mexican Grill is one of 215 individual stocks in the Retail-Wholesale sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #3 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. CMG is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for CMG's full-year earnings has moved 4.45% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

According to our latest data, CMG has moved about 6.38% on a year-to-date basis. In comparison, Retail-Wholesale companies have returned an average of 4.58%. As we can see, Chipotle Mexican Grill is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Breaking things down more, CMG is a member of the Retail - Restaurants industry, which includes 43 individual companies and currently sits at #70 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 3.72% this year, meaning that CMG is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Going forward, investors interested in Retail-Wholesale stocks should continue to pay close attention to CMG as it looks to continue its solid performance.

