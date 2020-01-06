Has Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) Outpaced Other Retail-Wholesale Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Retail-Wholesale space have likely heard of Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Retail-Wholesale sector should help us answer this question.

Chipotle Mexican Grill is one of 217 companies in the Retail-Wholesale group. The Retail-Wholesale group currently sits at #2 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. CMG is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for CMG's full-year earnings has moved 3.59% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

According to our latest data, CMG has moved about 3.35% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, stocks in the Retail-Wholesale group have gained about 0.83% on average. This shows that Chipotle Mexican Grill is outperforming its peers so far this year.

To break things down more, CMG belongs to the Retail - Restaurants industry, a group that includes 43 individual companies and currently sits at #62 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 1.23% so far this year, meaning that CMG is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors with an interest in Retail-Wholesale stocks should continue to track CMG. The stock will be looking to continue its solid performance.

