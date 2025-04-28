Has China Yuchai International (CYD) Outpaced Other Auto-Tires-Trucks Stocks This Year?

The Auto-Tires-Trucks group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. China Yuchai (CYD) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Auto-Tires-Trucks peers, we might be able to answer that question.

China Yuchai is one of 103 individual stocks in the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #15 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. China Yuchai is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CYD's full-year earnings has moved 19.1% higher within the past quarter. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

According to our latest data, CYD has moved about 62.5% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector has returned an average of -20.1% on a year-to-date basis. This means that China Yuchai is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Xos, Inc. (XOS) is another Auto-Tires-Trucks stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 19.8%.

Over the past three months, Xos, Inc.'s consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 5%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, China Yuchai belongs to the Automotive - Original Equipment industry, a group that includes 53 individual stocks and currently sits at #181 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have lost 6.9% this year, meaning that CYD is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Xos, Inc. however, belongs to the Automotive - Domestic industry. Currently, this 16-stock industry is ranked #197. The industry has moved -27% so far this year.

Investors interested in the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector may want to keep a close eye on China Yuchai and Xos, Inc. as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

