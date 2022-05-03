Has China Shenhua Energy Co. (CSUAY) Outpaced Other Oils-Energy Stocks This Year?

For those looking to find strong Oils-Energy stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. China Shenhua Energy Co. (CSUAY) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Oils-Energy sector should help us answer this question.

China Shenhua Energy Co. is one of 256 companies in the Oils-Energy group. The Oils-Energy group currently sits at #1 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. China Shenhua Energy Co. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for CSUAY's full-year earnings has moved 36.8% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Based on the latest available data, CSUAY has gained about 35.6% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Oils-Energy sector has returned an average of 23.5% on a year-to-date basis. This means that China Shenhua Energy Co. is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Another stock in the Oils-Energy sector, Coterra Energy (CTRA), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 52.2%.

Over the past three months, Coterra Energy's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 26.5%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking more specifically, China Shenhua Energy Co. belongs to the Coal industry, a group that includes 9 individual stocks and currently sits at #7 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 61% so far this year, so CSUAY is slightly underperforming its industry this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, Coterra Energy belongs to the Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States industry. This 41-stock industry is currently ranked #5. The industry has moved +34.1% year to date.

Going forward, investors interested in Oils-Energy stocks should continue to pay close attention to China Shenhua Energy Co. and Coterra Energy as they could maintain their solid performance.

