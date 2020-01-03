Has Chimerix (CMRX) Outpaced Other Medical Stocks This Year?

The Medical group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Has Chimerix (CMRX) been one of those stocks this year? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Medical sector should help us answer this question.

Chimerix is a member of the Medical sector. This group includes 909 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #3. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. CMRX is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for CMRX's full-year earnings has moved 13.18% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

According to our latest data, CMRX has moved about 2.96% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, stocks in the Medical group have gained about 0.12% on average. As we can see, Chimerix is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Breaking things down more, CMRX is a member of the Medical - Products industry, which includes 86 individual companies and currently sits at #102 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 0.42% so far this year, meaning that CMRX is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Going forward, investors interested in Medical stocks should continue to pay close attention to CMRX as it looks to continue its solid performance.

