Has Chico's FAS, Inc.'s (NYSE:CHS) Impressive Stock Performance Got Anything to Do With Its Fundamentals?

Chico's FAS' (NYSE:CHS) stock is up by a considerable 27% over the past month. Given that stock prices are usually aligned with a company's financial performance in the long-term, we decided to study its financial indicators more closely to see if they had a hand to play in the recent price move. Specifically, we decided to study Chico's FAS' ROE in this article.

Return on equity or ROE is an important factor to be considered by a shareholder because it tells them how effectively their capital is being reinvested. Simply put, it is used to assess the profitability of a company in relation to its equity capital.

How Do You Calculate Return On Equity?

Return on equity can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Chico's FAS is:

36% = US$90m ÷ US$253m (Based on the trailing twelve months to April 2022).

The 'return' is the income the business earned over the last year. One way to conceptualize this is that for each $1 of shareholders' capital it has, the company made $0.36 in profit.

What Has ROE Got To Do With Earnings Growth?

So far, we've learned that ROE is a measure of a company's profitability. Depending on how much of these profits the company reinvests or "retains", and how effectively it does so, we are then able to assess a company’s earnings growth potential. Assuming everything else remains unchanged, the higher the ROE and profit retention, the higher the growth rate of a company compared to companies that don't necessarily bear these characteristics.

Chico's FAS' Earnings Growth And 36% ROE

Firstly, we acknowledge that Chico's FAS has a significantly high ROE. Further, even comparing with the industry average if 30%, the company's ROE is quite respectable. As you might expect, the 46% net income decline reported by Chico's FAS is a bit of a surprise. So, there might be some other aspects that could explain this. For example, it could be that the company has a high payout ratio or the business has allocated capital poorly, for instance.

However, when we compared Chico's FAS' growth with the industry we found that while the company's earnings have been shrinking, the industry has seen an earnings growth of 31% in the same period. This is quite worrisome.

NYSE:CHS Past Earnings Growth August 29th 2022

The basis for attaching value to a company is, to a great extent, tied to its earnings growth. It’s important for an investor to know whether the market has priced in the company's expected earnings growth (or decline). This then helps them determine if the stock is placed for a bright or bleak future. Is Chico's FAS fairly valued compared to other companies? These 3 valuation measures might help you decide.

Is Chico's FAS Using Its Retained Earnings Effectively?

Because Chico's FAS doesn't pay any dividends, we infer that it is retaining all of its profits, which is rather perplexing when you consider the fact that there is no earnings growth to show for it. So there could be some other explanations in that regard. For instance, the company's business may be deteriorating.

Conclusion

On the whole, we do feel that Chico's FAS has some positive attributes. However, given the high ROE and high profit retention, we would expect the company to be delivering strong earnings growth, but that isn't the case here. This suggests that there might be some external threat to the business, that's hampering its growth. While we won't completely dismiss the company, what we would do, is try to ascertain how risky the business is to make a more informed decision around the company. Our risks dashboard would have the 2 risks we have identified for Chico's FAS.

