Has Chico's FAS (CHS) Outpaced Other Retail-Wholesale Stocks This Year?

The Retail-Wholesale group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is Chico's FAS (CHS) one of those stocks right now? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Retail-Wholesale sector should help us answer this question.

Chico's FAS is a member of our Retail-Wholesale group, which includes 229 different companies and currently sits at #13 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Chico's FAS is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for CHS' full-year earnings has moved 84.8% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

According to our latest data, CHS has moved about 1.9% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, stocks in the Retail-Wholesale group have lost about 20.5% on average. This means that Chico's FAS is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Kroger (KR) is another Retail-Wholesale stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 7.4%.

The consensus estimate for Kroger's current year EPS has increased 2.6% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

To break things down more, Chico's FAS belongs to the Retail - Apparel and Shoes industry, a group that includes 42 individual companies and currently sits at #205 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have lost about 41.2% so far this year, so CHS is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, Kroger belongs to the Retail - Supermarkets industry. This 9-stock industry is currently ranked #153. The industry has moved -4.4% year to date.

Chico's FAS and Kroger could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Retail-Wholesale stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.





