Has Chico's FAS (CHS) Outpaced Other Retail-Wholesale Stocks This Year?

For those looking to find strong Retail-Wholesale stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Chico's FAS (CHS) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Retail-Wholesale sector should help us answer this question.

Chico's FAS is one of 230 companies in the Retail-Wholesale group. The Retail-Wholesale group currently sits at #14 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Chico's FAS is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for CHS' full-year earnings has moved 47.9% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

According to our latest data, CHS has moved about 2.4% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, stocks in the Retail-Wholesale group have lost about 43.3% on average. This shows that Chico's FAS is outperforming its peers so far this year.

PC Connection (CNXN) is another Retail-Wholesale stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 3.6%.

In PC Connection's case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 10.4% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Breaking things down more, Chico's FAS is a member of the Retail - Apparel and Shoes industry, which includes 42 individual companies and currently sits at #228 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have lost 36.4% this year, meaning that CHS is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

PC Connection, however, belongs to the Retail - Computer Hardware industry. Currently, this 1-stock industry is ranked #1. The industry has moved +3.6% so far this year.

Investors interested in the Retail-Wholesale sector may want to keep a close eye on Chico's FAS and PC Connection as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

