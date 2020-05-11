Has Chewy (CHWY) Outpaced Other Consumer Staples Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Consumer Staples space have likely heard of Chewy (CHWY), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Chewy is one of 174 individual stocks in the Consumer Staples sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #6 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. CHWY is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for CHWY's full-year earnings has moved 28.06% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

According to our latest data, CHWY has moved about 35.90% on a year-to-date basis. At the same time, Consumer Staples stocks have lost an average of 14.80%. This shows that Chewy is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Looking more specifically, CHWY belongs to the Consumer Products - Staples industry, which includes 15 individual stocks and currently sits at #56 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 1.48% so far this year, so CHWY is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors in the Consumer Staples sector will want to keep a close eye on CHWY as it attempts to continue its solid performance.

