Has Chewy (CHWY) Outpaced Other Consumer Staples Stocks This Year?

The Consumer Staples group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Has Chewy (CHWY) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Chewy is a member of our Consumer Staples group, which includes 176 different companies and currently sits at #8 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. CHWY is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for CHWY's full-year earnings has moved 17.20% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Our latest available data shows that CHWY has returned about 54.55% since the start of the calendar year. In comparison, Consumer Staples companies have returned an average of -15.93%. This means that Chewy is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Looking more specifically, CHWY belongs to the Consumer Products - Staples industry, a group that includes 16 individual stocks and currently sits at #88 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 2.32% so far this year, so CHWY is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors in the Consumer Staples sector will want to keep a close eye on CHWY as it attempts to continue its solid performance.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.