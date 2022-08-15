Has Chesapeake Energy (CHK) Outpaced Other Oils-Energy Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Oils-Energy stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Chesapeake Energy (CHK) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Chesapeake Energy is a member of the Oils-Energy sector. This group includes 254 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #1. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Chesapeake Energy is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for CHK's full-year earnings has moved 14.4% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

According to our latest data, CHK has moved about 52.2% on a year-to-date basis. At the same time, Oils-Energy stocks have gained an average of 30.6%. As we can see, Chesapeake Energy is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Another stock in the Oils-Energy sector, Enphase Energy (ENPH), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 63.6%.

For Enphase Energy, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 22.4% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

To break things down more, Chesapeake Energy belongs to the Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States industry, a group that includes 40 individual companies and currently sits at #134 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 42.7% so far this year, so CHK is performing better in this area.

In contrast, Enphase Energy falls under the Solar industry. Currently, this industry has 17 stocks and is ranked #62. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +28.3%.

Investors interested in the Oils-Energy sector may want to keep a close eye on Chesapeake Energy and Enphase Energy as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

