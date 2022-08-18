Has Chemours (CC) Outpaced Other Basic Materials Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Basic Materials stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has Chemours (CC) been one of those stocks this year? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Basic Materials sector should help us answer this question.

Chemours is a member of our Basic Materials group, which includes 239 different companies and currently sits at #15 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Chemours is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for CC's full-year earnings has moved 7.3% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Our latest available data shows that CC has returned about 8.9% since the start of the calendar year. In comparison, Basic Materials companies have returned an average of -6.8%. This means that Chemours is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Another Basic Materials stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Ryerson Holding (RYI). The stock has returned 19.1% year-to-date.

Over the past three months, Ryerson Holding's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 2.9%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Chemours belongs to the Chemical - Diversified industry, a group that includes 35 individual stocks and currently sits at #164 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have lost about 5.8% so far this year, so CC is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

Ryerson Holding, however, belongs to the Steel - Producers industry. Currently, this 24-stock industry is ranked #219. The industry has moved -4% so far this year.

Investors with an interest in Basic Materials stocks should continue to track Chemours and Ryerson Holding. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.





Free: Top Stocks for the $30 Trillion Metaverse Boom

The metaverse is a quantum leap for the internet as we currently know it - and it will make some investors rich. Just like the internet, the metaverse is expected to transform how we live, work and play. Zacks has put together a new special report to help readers like you target big profits. The Metaverse - What is it? And How to Profit with These 5 Pioneering Stocks reveals specific stocks set to skyrocket as this emerging technology develops and expands.Download Zacks’ Metaverse Report now >>



Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



The Chemours Company (CC): Free Stock Analysis Report



Ryerson Holding Corporation (RYI): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.