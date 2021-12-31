Has Chemours (CC) Outpaced Other Basic Materials Stocks This Year?

The Basic Materials group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Chemours (CC) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Chemours is a member of the Basic Materials sector. This group includes 251 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #7. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Chemours is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for CC's full-year earnings has moved 9.7% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the latest available data, CC has gained about 33.8% so far this year. In comparison, Basic Materials companies have returned an average of 10.6%. This shows that Chemours is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Huntsman (HUN) is another Basic Materials stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 38.3%.

For Huntsman, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 9.6% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

To break things down more, Chemours belongs to the Chemical - Diversified industry, a group that includes 41 individual companies and currently sits at #93 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 17.9% so far this year, so CC is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns. Huntsman is also part of the same industry.

Investors with an interest in Basic Materials stocks should continue to track Chemours and Huntsman. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

