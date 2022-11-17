Has Check Point Software Technologies (CHKP) Outpaced Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year?

The Computer and Technology group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is Check Point Software (CHKP) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Computer and Technology peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Check Point Software is one of 654 companies in the Computer and Technology group. The Computer and Technology group currently sits at #4 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Check Point Software is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for CHKP's full-year earnings has moved 1.5% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

According to our latest data, CHKP has moved about 9.7% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, the Computer and Technology sector has returned an average of -31.2% on a year-to-date basis. This shows that Check Point Software is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Another Computer and Technology stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is CoStar Group (CSGP). The stock has returned 4.4% year-to-date.

In CoStar Group's case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 13.9% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking more specifically, Check Point Software belongs to the Security industry, which includes 7 individual stocks and currently sits at #48 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has lost an average of 17.1% so far this year, so CHKP is performing better in this area.

On the other hand, CoStar Group belongs to the Computers - IT Services industry. This 40-stock industry is currently ranked #69. The industry has moved -29.2% year to date.

Investors interested in the Computer and Technology sector may want to keep a close eye on Check Point Software and CoStar Group as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

