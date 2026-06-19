Has ChargePoint (CHPT) Outpaced Other Auto-Tires-Trucks Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Auto-Tires-Trucks stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (CHPT) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Auto-Tires-Trucks peers, we might be able to answer that question.

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. is a member of our Auto-Tires-Trucks group, which includes 100 different companies and currently sits at #12 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for CHPT's full-year earnings has moved 8.3% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

According to our latest data, CHPT has moved about 25.2% on a year-to-date basis. In comparison, Auto-Tires-Trucks companies have returned an average of -8.4%. This means that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Federal Signal (FSS) is another Auto-Tires-Trucks stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 9.1%.

For Federal Signal, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 4.8% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Breaking things down more, ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. is a member of the Automotive - Original Equipment industry, which includes 52 individual companies and currently sits at #148 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 6.5% so far this year, so CHPT is performing better in this area.

Federal Signal, however, belongs to the Automotive - Domestic industry. Currently, this 16-stock industry is ranked #156. The industry has moved -8.6% so far this year.

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. and Federal Signal could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Auto-Tires-Trucks stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

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ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (CHPT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.