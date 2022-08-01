Has ChampionX (CHX) Outpaced Other Construction Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Construction stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has ChampionX (CHX) been one of those stocks this year? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Construction sector should help us answer this question.

ChampionX is one of 101 companies in the Construction group. The Construction group currently sits at #12 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. ChampionX is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for CHX's full-year earnings has moved 11% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Our latest available data shows that CHX has returned about 3.4% since the start of the calendar year. In comparison, Construction companies have returned an average of -19.6%. This shows that ChampionX is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Comfort Systems (FIX) is another Construction stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 6.8%.

The consensus estimate for Comfort Systems' current year EPS has increased 0.8% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking more specifically, ChampionX belongs to the Engineering - R and D Services industry, which includes 21 individual stocks and currently sits at #165 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 2.2% so far this year, meaning that CHX is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Comfort Systems, however, belongs to the Building Products - Air Conditioner and Heating industry. Currently, this 6-stock industry is ranked #28. The industry has moved -22.4% so far this year.

ChampionX and Comfort Systems could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Construction stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

