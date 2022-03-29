Has Champions Oncology, Inc. (CSBR) Outpaced Other Medical Stocks This Year?

For those looking to find strong Medical stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Is Champions Oncology, Inc. (CSBR) one of those stocks right now? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Champions Oncology, Inc. is one of 1158 individual stocks in the Medical sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #13 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Champions Oncology, Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for CSBR's full-year earnings has moved 14.3% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Based on the latest available data, CSBR has gained about 1.4% so far this year. In comparison, Medical companies have returned an average of -5.2%. This means that Champions Oncology, Inc. is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Another stock in the Medical sector, Gamida Cell (GMDA), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 64.2%.

In Gamida Cell's case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 35.5% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Breaking things down more, Champions Oncology, Inc. is a member of the Medical - Drugs industry, which includes 229 individual companies and currently sits at #157 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has lost an average of 14.5% so far this year, meaning that CSBR is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, Gamida Cell belongs to the Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry. This 538-stock industry is currently ranked #160. The industry has moved -13.1% year to date.

Going forward, investors interested in Medical stocks should continue to pay close attention to Champions Oncology, Inc. and Gamida Cell as they could maintain their solid performance.

