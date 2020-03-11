Has CEVA (CEVA) Outpaced Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Computer and Technology space have likely heard of CEVA (CEVA), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Computer and Technology sector should help us answer this question.

CEVA is a member of the Computer and Technology sector. This group includes 630 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #5. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. CEVA is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for CEVA's full-year earnings has moved 111.32% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

According to our latest data, CEVA has moved about 5.16% on a year-to-date basis. In comparison, Computer and Technology companies have returned an average of -6.14%. This means that CEVA is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Breaking things down more, CEVA is a member of the Electronics - Semiconductors industry, which includes 37 individual companies and currently sits at #27 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have lost about 12.82% so far this year, so CEVA is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

Going forward, investors interested in Computer and Technology stocks should continue to pay close attention to CEVA as it looks to continue its solid performance.

