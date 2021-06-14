Has Century Communities (CCS) Outpaced Other Construction Stocks This Year?

The Construction group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Century Communities (CCS) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Construction sector should help us answer this question.

Century Communities is one of 98 individual stocks in the Construction sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #1 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. CCS is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for CCS's full-year earnings has moved 39.61% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Based on the latest available data, CCS has gained about 51.49% so far this year. In comparison, Construction companies have returned an average of 19.22%. As we can see, Century Communities is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Looking more specifically, CCS belongs to the Building Products - Home Builders industry, which includes 19 individual stocks and currently sits at #9 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 14.65% this year, meaning that CCS is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Going forward, investors interested in Construction stocks should continue to pay close attention to CCS as it looks to continue its solid performance.

