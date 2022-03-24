Has Centennial Resource (CDEV) Outpaced Other Oils-Energy Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Oils-Energy stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has Centennial Resource (CDEV) been one of those stocks this year? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Oils-Energy peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Centennial Resource is a member of the Oils-Energy sector. This group includes 254 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #3. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Centennial Resource is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for CDEV's full-year earnings has moved 23.7% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Based on the most recent data, CDEV has returned 37.6% so far this year. At the same time, Oils-Energy stocks have gained an average of 26.5%. This means that Centennial Resource is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Another Oils-Energy stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Warrior Met Coal (HCC). The stock has returned 50.1% year-to-date.

Over the past three months, Warrior Met Coal's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 81.4%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking more specifically, Centennial Resource belongs to the Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States industry, a group that includes 41 individual stocks and currently sits at #68 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 39.6% so far this year, meaning that CDEV is slightly underperforming its industry in terms of year-to-date returns.

Warrior Met Coal, however, belongs to the Coal industry. Currently, this 9-stock industry is ranked #9. The industry has moved +61.9% so far this year.

Investors with an interest in Oils-Energy stocks should continue to track Centennial Resource and Warrior Met Coal. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

