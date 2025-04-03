Has Cencora, Inc. (COR) Outpaced Other Medical Stocks This Year?

For those looking to find strong Medical stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Has Cencora (COR) been one of those stocks this year? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Medical peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Cencora is a member of the Medical sector. This group includes 1005 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #4. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Cencora is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for COR's full-year earnings has moved 0.1% higher within the past quarter. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the latest available data, COR has gained about 24.4% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Medical group have gained about 2% on average. This means that Cencora is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Intensity Therapeutics Inc. (INTS) is another Medical stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 13.6%.

In Intensity Therapeutics Inc.'s case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 9.6% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Cencora belongs to the Medical Services industry, a group that includes 58 individual stocks and currently sits at #77 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 3.9% so far this year, meaning that COR is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

In contrast, Intensity Therapeutics Inc. falls under the Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry. Currently, this industry has 510 stocks and is ranked #75. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +1.2%.

Cencora and Intensity Therapeutics Inc. could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Medical stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

