Has Celsius (CELH) Outpaced Other Consumer Staples Stocks This Year?

For those looking to find strong Consumer Staples stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Is Celsius Holdings Inc. (CELH) one of those stocks right now? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Consumer Staples sector should help us answer this question.

Celsius Holdings Inc. is a member of our Consumer Staples group, which includes 199 different companies and currently sits at #9 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Celsius Holdings Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for CELH's full-year earnings has moved 69.1% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Our latest available data shows that CELH has returned about 3.2% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Consumer Staples group have gained about 0.9% on average. As we can see, Celsius Holdings Inc. is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

One other Consumer Staples stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is MGP (MGPI). The stock is up 17.9% year-to-date.

Over the past three months, MGP's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 9.7%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

To break things down more, Celsius Holdings Inc. belongs to the Food - Miscellaneous industry, a group that includes 50 individual companies and currently sits at #58 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have lost about 1.8% so far this year, so CELH is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns. MGP is also part of the same industry.

Going forward, investors interested in Consumer Staples stocks should continue to pay close attention to Celsius Holdings Inc. and MGP as they could maintain their solid performance.

