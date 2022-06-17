Has Cedar Realty Trust (CDR) Outpaced Other Finance Stocks This Year?

The Finance group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Cedar Realty Trust (CDR) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Cedar Realty Trust is one of 892 companies in the Finance group. The Finance group currently sits at #6 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Cedar Realty Trust is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for CDR's full-year earnings has moved 3.6% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

According to our latest data, CDR has moved about 0.9% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, the Finance sector has returned an average of -19.9% on a year-to-date basis. As we can see, Cedar Realty Trust is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

One other Finance stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Inc. (FMAO). The stock is up 9.7% year-to-date.

Over the past three months, Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Inc.'s consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 7.2%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Cedar Realty Trust belongs to the REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry, which includes 108 individual stocks and currently sits at #146 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have lost about 23.1% so far this year, so CDR is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Inc. however, belongs to the Banks - Northeast industry. Currently, this 87-stock industry is ranked #51. The industry has moved -19.9% so far this year.

Cedar Realty Trust and Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Inc. could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Finance stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

