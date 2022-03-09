Has Cedar Fair, L.P. (FUN) Outpaced Other Consumer Discretionary Stocks This Year?

The Consumer Discretionary group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Cedar Fair, L.P. (FUN) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Consumer Discretionary peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Cedar Fair, L.P. is one of 277 companies in the Consumer Discretionary group. The Consumer Discretionary group currently sits at #14 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Cedar Fair, L.P. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for FUN's full-year earnings has moved 21% higher within the past quarter. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the latest available data, FUN has gained about 4.2% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Consumer Discretionary group have lost about 18.3% on average. This shows that Cedar Fair, L.P. is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Another Consumer Discretionary stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Salem Communications (SALM). The stock has returned 11.4% year-to-date.

Over the past three months, Salem Communications' consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 550%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Breaking things down more, Cedar Fair, L.P. is a member of the Leisure and Recreation Services industry, which includes 30 individual companies and currently sits at #150 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have lost about 17.9% so far this year, so FUN is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

In contrast, Salem Communications falls under the Broadcast Radio and Television industry. Currently, this industry has 21 stocks and is ranked #161. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved -27.7%.

Going forward, investors interested in Consumer Discretionary stocks should continue to pay close attention to Cedar Fair, L.P. and Salem Communications as they could maintain their solid performance.

