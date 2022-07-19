Has CECO Environmental (CECE) Outpaced Other Industrial Products Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Industrial Products stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is CECO Environmental (CECE) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Industrial Products peers, we might be able to answer that question.

CECO Environmental is one of 230 companies in the Industrial Products group. The Industrial Products group currently sits at #10 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. CECO Environmental is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for CECE's full-year earnings has moved 18.7% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the most recent data, CECE has returned 1.8% so far this year. In comparison, Industrial Products companies have returned an average of -25%. This means that CECO Environmental is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Graphic Packaging (GPK) is another Industrial Products stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 4%.

The consensus estimate for Graphic Packaging's current year EPS has increased 6.7% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, CECO Environmental belongs to the Pollution Control industry, which includes 11 individual stocks and currently sits at #77 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has lost an average of 17.6% so far this year, so CECE is performing better in this area.

On the other hand, Graphic Packaging belongs to the Containers - Paper and Packaging industry. This 12-stock industry is currently ranked #80. The industry has moved -5.3% year to date.

Going forward, investors interested in Industrial Products stocks should continue to pay close attention to CECO Environmental and Graphic Packaging as they could maintain their solid performance.

