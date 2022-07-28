Has CBTX (CBTX) Outpaced Other Finance Stocks This Year?

For those looking to find strong Finance stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Has CBTX (CBTX) been one of those stocks this year? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Finance sector should help us answer this question.

CBTX is one of 887 companies in the Finance group. The Finance group currently sits at #3 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. CBTX is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CBTX's full-year earnings has moved 5.1% higher within the past quarter. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the most recent data, CBTX has returned 3.3% so far this year. At the same time, Finance stocks have lost an average of 13.8%. As we can see, CBTX is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Host Hotels (HST) is another Finance stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 1.2%.

The consensus estimate for Host Hotels' current year EPS has increased 23.3% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

To break things down more, CBTX belongs to the Banks - Southeast industry, a group that includes 64 individual companies and currently sits at #25 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has lost an average of 6.1% so far this year, so CBTX is performing better in this area.

Host Hotels, however, belongs to the REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry. Currently, this 104-stock industry is ranked #85. The industry has moved -15.6% so far this year.

CBTX and Host Hotels could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Finance stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

