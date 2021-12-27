Has CBRE Group (CBRE) Outpaced Other Finance Stocks This Year?

For those looking to find strong Finance stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Has CBRE Group (CBRE) been one of those stocks this year? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Finance peers, we might be able to answer that question.

CBRE Group is one of 901 individual stocks in the Finance sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #1 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. CBRE Group is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for CBRE's full-year earnings has moved 9.9% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Our latest available data shows that CBRE has returned about 68.7% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, the Finance sector has returned an average of 22.3% on a year-to-date basis. As we can see, CBRE Group is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

One other Finance stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Ameriprise Financial Services (AMP). The stock is up 55.6% year-to-date.

The consensus estimate for Ameriprise Financial Services' current year EPS has increased 2.4% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, CBRE Group belongs to the Real Estate - Operations industry, a group that includes 38 individual stocks and currently sits at #95 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 6.8% this year, meaning that CBRE is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

In contrast, Ameriprise Financial Services falls under the Financial - Investment Management industry. Currently, this industry has 44 stocks and is ranked #40. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +18.6%.

Investors with an interest in Finance stocks should continue to track CBRE Group and Ameriprise Financial Services. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

Infrastructure Stock Boom to Sweep America

A massive push to rebuild the crumbling U.S. infrastructure will soon be underway. It’s bipartisan, urgent, and inevitable. Trillions will be spent. Fortunes will be made.

The only question is “Will you get into the right stocks early when their growth potential is greatest?”

Zacks has released a Special Report to help you do just that, and today it’s free. Discover 5 special companies that look to gain the most from construction and repair to roads, bridges, and buildings, plus cargo hauling and energy transformation on an almost unimaginable scale.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.