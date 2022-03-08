Has CBD (CBD) Outpaced Other Retail-Wholesale Stocks This Year?

For those looking to find strong Retail-Wholesale stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Has CBD (CBD) been one of those stocks this year? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Retail-Wholesale sector should help us answer this question.

CBD is a member of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group includes 232 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #7. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. CBD is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CBD's full-year earnings has moved 312.5% higher within the past quarter. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Based on the latest available data, CBD has gained about 11% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Retail-Wholesale group have lost about 16.6% on average. This means that CBD is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

PC Connection (CNXN) is another Retail-Wholesale stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 17.4%.

For PC Connection, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 5.5% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, CBD belongs to the Retail - Supermarkets industry, which includes 9 individual stocks and currently sits at #50 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 0.3% so far this year, so CBD is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, PC Connection belongs to the Retail - Computer Hardware industry. This 1-stock industry is currently ranked #6. The industry has moved +17.4% year to date.

CBD and PC Connection could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Retail-Wholesale stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

