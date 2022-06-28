Has Catalyst Biosciences (CBIO) Outpaced Other Medical Stocks This Year?

The Medical group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Has Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. (CBIO) been one of those stocks this year? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Medical peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. is a member of the Medical sector. This group includes 1181 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #8. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for CBIO's full-year earnings has moved 23.1% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the latest available data, CBIO has gained about 74% so far this year. In comparison, Medical companies have returned an average of -12.4%. As we can see, Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Another stock in the Medical sector, Humana (HUM), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 0.1%.

Over the past three months, Humana's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 2.1%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. belongs to the Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry, a group that includes 550 individual stocks and currently sits at #98 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has lost an average of 21.2% so far this year, so CBIO is performing better in this area.

Humana, however, belongs to the Medical - HMOs industry. Currently, this 8-stock industry is ranked #42. The industry has moved +1.1% so far this year.

Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. and Humana could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Medical stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

