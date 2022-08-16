Has Casella Waste Systems (CWST) Outpaced Other Industrial Products Stocks This Year?

The Industrial Products group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Casella (CWST) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Casella is one of 229 individual stocks in the Industrial Products sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #9 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Casella is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for CWST's full-year earnings has moved 4.4% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the most recent data, CWST has returned 0.6% so far this year. At the same time, Industrial Products stocks have lost an average of 12.3%. This means that Casella is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

One other Industrial Products stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Tenaris S.A. (TS). The stock is up 27.2% year-to-date.

Over the past three months, Tenaris S.A.'s consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 13.1%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Breaking things down more, Casella is a member of the Pollution Control industry, which includes 11 individual companies and currently sits at #41 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has lost an average of 4.1% so far this year, meaning that CWST is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

In contrast, Tenaris S.A. falls under the Steel - Pipe and Tube industry. Currently, this industry has 4 stocks and is ranked #17. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +19.5%.

Casella and Tenaris S.A. could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Industrial Products stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.







