Has Carrefour SA (CRRFY) Outpaced Other Retail-Wholesale Stocks This Year?

For those looking to find strong Retail-Wholesale stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Is Carrefour SA (CRRFY) one of those stocks right now? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Carrefour SA is one of 231 companies in the Retail-Wholesale group. The Retail-Wholesale group currently sits at #8 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Carrefour SA is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CRRFY's full-year earnings has moved 0.8% higher within the past quarter. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Based on the most recent data, CRRFY has returned 8.2% so far this year. At the same time, Retail-Wholesale stocks have lost an average of 15.8%. As we can see, Carrefour SA is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Another Retail-Wholesale stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Genesco (GCO). The stock has returned 5.9% year-to-date.

In Genesco's case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 7.7% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking more specifically, Carrefour SA belongs to the Retail - Supermarkets industry, a group that includes 9 individual stocks and currently sits at #23 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 0.2% so far this year, so CRRFY is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

Genesco, however, belongs to the Retail - Apparel and Shoes industry. Currently, this 43-stock industry is ranked #107. The industry has moved -30% so far this year.

Investors with an interest in Retail-Wholesale stocks should continue to track Carrefour SA and Genesco. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

