Has Carnival (CCL) Outpaced Other Consumer Discretionary Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Consumer Discretionary stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Carnival (CCL) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Carnival is one of 255 companies in the Consumer Discretionary group. The Consumer Discretionary group currently sits at #8 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Carnival is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for CCL's full-year earnings has moved 7.2% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Based on the most recent data, CCL has returned 25.8% so far this year. At the same time, Consumer Discretionary stocks have gained an average of 10.9%. This shows that Carnival is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Soho House & Co (SHCO) is another Consumer Discretionary stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 18.8%.

The consensus estimate for Soho House & Co's current year EPS has increased 278.9% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking more specifically, Carnival belongs to the Leisure and Recreation Services industry, a group that includes 28 individual stocks and currently sits at #155 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 10.7% so far this year, so CCL is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

Soho House & Co, however, belongs to the Hotels and Motels industry. Currently, this 15-stock industry is ranked #95. The industry has moved -12.9% so far this year.

Carnival and Soho House & Co could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Consumer Discretionary stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +23.5% per year. So be sure to give these hand picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Carnival Corporation (CCL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Soho House & Co Inc. (SHCO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.