Has CarMax (KMX) Outpaced Other Retail-Wholesale Stocks This Year?

For those looking to find strong Retail-Wholesale stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Is CarMax (KMX) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Retail-Wholesale peers, we might be able to answer that question.

CarMax is one of 224 individual stocks in the Retail-Wholesale sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #3 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. KMX is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for KMX's full-year earnings has moved 0.55% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Our latest available data shows that KMX has returned about 58.73% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, the Retail-Wholesale sector has returned an average of 20.28% on a year-to-date basis. This means that CarMax is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Looking more specifically, KMX belongs to the Automotive - Retail and Wholesale - Parts industry, which includes 5 individual stocks and currently sits at #27 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 31.13% so far this year, so KMX is performing better in this area.

Investors with an interest in Retail-Wholesale stocks should continue to track KMX. The stock will be looking to continue its solid performance.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.