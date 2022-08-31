Has Carlyle Secured Lending (CGBD) Outpaced Other Finance Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Finance stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. (CGBD) been one of those stocks this year? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Finance peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. is one of 884 individual stocks in the Finance sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #3 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for CGBD's full-year earnings has moved 8.8% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the most recent data, CGBD has returned 4.4% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Finance sector has returned an average of -12.9% on a year-to-date basis. This means that Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Another stock in the Finance sector, City Holding (CHCO), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 4.2%.

Over the past three months, City Holding's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 17.5%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking more specifically, Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. belongs to the Financial - SBIC & Commercial Industry industry, a group that includes 37 individual stocks and currently sits at #19 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has lost an average of 5% so far this year, meaning that CGBD is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

City Holding, however, belongs to the Banks - Southeast industry. Currently, this 64-stock industry is ranked #35. The industry has moved -5.2% so far this year.

Investors interested in the Finance sector may want to keep a close eye on Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. and City Holding as they attempt to continue their solid performance.





