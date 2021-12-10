Has Carlyle Group (CG) Outpaced Other Finance Stocks This Year?

The Finance group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Has Carlyle Group (CG) been one of those stocks this year? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Finance peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Carlyle Group is a member of our Finance group, which includes 902 different companies and currently sits at #2 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Carlyle Group is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CG's full-year earnings has moved 29.6% higher within the past quarter. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Based on the latest available data, CG has gained about 71.5% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Finance group have gained about 21.3% on average. This means that Carlyle Group is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

One other Finance stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Ameriprise Financial Services (AMP). The stock is up 53% year-to-date.

The consensus estimate for Ameriprise Financial Services' current year EPS has increased 2.4% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

To break things down more, Carlyle Group belongs to the Financial - Investment Funds industry, a group that includes 6 individual companies and currently sits at #21 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 25.9% this year, meaning that CG is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, Ameriprise Financial Services belongs to the Financial - Investment Management industry. This 44-stock industry is currently ranked #71. The industry has moved +18.8% year to date.

Investors interested in the Finance sector may want to keep a close eye on Carlyle Group and Ameriprise Financial Services as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

