Has Carlisle Companies (CSL) Outpaced Other Conglomerates Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Conglomerates stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is Carlisle (CSL) one of those stocks right now? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Conglomerates sector should help us answer this question.

Carlisle is one of 19 companies in the Conglomerates group. The Conglomerates group currently sits at #6 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Carlisle is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for CSL's full-year earnings has moved 14.6% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Based on the most recent data, CSL has returned 26% so far this year. At the same time, Conglomerates stocks have lost an average of 8.3%. This shows that Carlisle is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Griffon (GFF) is another Conglomerates stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 17.7%.

For Griffon, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 32.6% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Breaking things down more, Carlisle is a member of the Diversified Operations industry, which includes 19 individual companies and currently sits at #94 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have lost 8.3% this year, meaning that CSL is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns. Griffon is also part of the same industry.

Investors with an interest in Conglomerates stocks should continue to track Carlisle and Griffon. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

