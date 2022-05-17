Has Carlisle Companies (CSL) Outpaced Other Conglomerates Stocks This Year?

The Conglomerates group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is Carlisle (CSL) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Conglomerates peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Carlisle is one of 21 individual stocks in the Conglomerates sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #2 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Carlisle is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CSL's full-year earnings has moved 15% higher within the past quarter. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Based on the latest available data, CSL has gained about 0.6% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Conglomerates group have lost about 16.9% on average. This shows that Carlisle is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Another Conglomerates stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Griffon (GFF). The stock has returned 5.8% year-to-date.

For Griffon, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 53.1% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Breaking things down more, Carlisle is a member of the Diversified Operations industry, which includes 21 individual companies and currently sits at #45 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has lost an average of 16.9% so far this year, meaning that CSL is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns. Griffon is also part of the same industry.

Going forward, investors interested in Conglomerates stocks should continue to pay close attention to Carlisle and Griffon as they could maintain their solid performance.

